Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down Dearborn Heights roadway
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A deadly motorcycle crash in Dearborn Heights has police investigating Thursday night.
What we know:
Officials announced on social media that the area of Beech Daly and Richardson is shut down after a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.
Police are investigating.
What we don't know:
It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from Dearborn Heights police in this report.