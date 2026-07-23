Expand / Collapse search

Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down Dearborn Heights roadway

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Car crashes
Published July 23, 2026 9:26 PM EDT
Published July 23, 2026 9:26 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred in Dearborn Heights.
    • Officials announced on social media that the area of Beech Daly and Richardson would be shut down.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A deadly motorcycle crash in Dearborn Heights has police investigating Thursday night.

What we know:

Officials announced on social media that the area of Beech Daly and Richardson is shut down after a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

Police are investigating. 

What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from Dearborn Heights police in this report. 

Car crashesDearborn Heights