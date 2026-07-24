Gordie Howe Bridge celebration today is for Canada only, marking milestone

The Brief The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Gordie Howe Bridge is at 11:30 a.m. today It is a Canada-only event on the Windsor side after Trump's recent tariff announcement. The bridge is set to open for traffic on Monday, July 27.



All eyes will be on the Michigan-Canadian border Friday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Big picture view:

Canadian national and local Windsor officials will be on-hand for the celebration at 11:30 a.m., marking the next major milestone for the much-anticipated project.

The celebration is expected to be one-sided, however, as the US was uninvited following a new 50% tariff announcement on most Canadian goods made by President Donald Trump last week.

The bridge will officially open on Monday to traffic. That is the same day the president is set to visit Metro Detroit.

The move came after U.S. and Canadian officials reached an agreement earlier this month to open the Gordie Howe International Bridge following delays tied to disagreements between the two countries.

What they're saying:

"In light of trade action threatened by the United States earlier this week, it would be inappropriate to proceed with a celebratory event between the two countries," said Jenna Ghassabeh, a spokesperson for Canadian Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson, in an emailed statement to the AP last week.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney explained the latest agreement.

"There is no splitting of tolls under that agreement, which is what I was referring to, perhaps imperfectly, but there's no splitting tolls until all of the debt is repaid, debt from Canada," he said recently. "For reference, and it depends on how much traffic and, you know, there's sensitivities, but for reference, that's about 50 years. It takes about 50 years for that to kick in."

Related:

There is no word yet on whether there will be a U. S. Celebration. So of course, stay with us for the latest on that and all of today's happenings here in Windsor.

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By the numbers:

The 1.5-mile-long bridge spans the Detroit River and connects Detroit with Windsor.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was scheduled for June 12, but was abruptly postponed after officials said the United States and Canada were still working to resolve "outstanding issues."

More: Gordie Howe Bridge footpath raises security, border questions

Canada financed construction of the bridge under an agreement allowing it to recover the cost through toll revenue. The Trump administration had sought changes to that arrangement.

The project, negotiated under former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, has been under construction since 2018 and cost nearly $4.4 billion.

Who was Gordie Howe?

The bridge is named after the Detroit Red Wings star and hockey icon.

Born in Canada, Howe played 25 seasons with the Red Wings and retired as the all-time leader in goals, assists and points in NHL history.

Howe led the Red Wings to four Stanley Cups in 1950, 1952, 1954, and 1955.

Known as Mr. Hockey, Howe died at 88 in 2016.