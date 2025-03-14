Dearborn firefighter urge mercy for accused arsonist

A house fire on New Year's Eve led to firefighters charging in with the belief a person was possibly inside. That was when firefighters quickly realized there was an accelerant, causing the fire to get real hot, real fast.

Captain Mark Andrew has been with Dearborn Fire for 27 years. He suffered second-degree burns to both ears, and his equipment was damaged beyond repair.

"It was a gasoline-rich arson fire that was just waiting for the air of us making the entry and opening the door," Andrew said.

Fortunately, no one else was in the house, but it turns out investigators say it was the man who lived there who started the fire.

Dearborn police found the arsonist wandering the neighborhood and his hands were burned, and he admitted he was hearing voices.

"We learned that he has an extensive psychiatric history," Andrew said.

It created such a dangerous situation for him and for the firefighters. So many of their runs are for people dealing with a mental health crisis.

Andrew says this epidemic needs to be dealt with in another way, not by simply sending someone to prison—even for the arsonist who hurt him. The captain is well aware there are not enough mental health facilities for all the people who need serious help, but he says helping is what he and his fellow firefighters do—and they're here for the people who need them.

"If anybody is having a mental health crisis—don't be afraid to reach out for help—you can call 911," he said. "We've been at the forefront of being that community member, and we want to continue it—when even when it affects one of us," he said.