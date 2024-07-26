Dearborn Heights Firefighters bring the heat for latest charity car wash

The Dearborn Heights firefighters admit they felt objectified - but it was for a good cause.

After all, charity comes in all shapes and sizes and shirtless imagery, right?

The inspiration behind the Dearborn Heights Fire Department's now-viral charity car wash came from one of the wives of the crew.

"My wife said post a couple thirst traps on there. That’s what people want to see," said Lt. Aaron St. Amour of Dearborn Heights Fire. "As soon as I did that, it took off."

That was in 2023. Since then, social media advertising has helped rack up thousands of comments, likes, and shares online.

Since then, the charity has become a popular event every year - reaching people as far as the outer reaches of the Midwest.

"We’ve had people come from the Upper Peninsula, from Ohio, Indiania Indiana, Illinois," said Amour.

In addition to washing cars and trucks, they’ll be taking pictures, selling shirts - mostly with their shirts off. A big chunk of the the money raised goes to the Great Lakes burn camp.

The charity kicks off on July 27 from 12-6 p.m. at 4500 S Telegraph in Dearborn Heights.

