Dearborn man arrested after Garden City massage parlor set ablaze

A Dearborn man was taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with a fire at a local massage parlor.

Two people were hospitalized after the Garden City business was set ablaze. They are in stable condition.

What we know:

At 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Garden City Fire Department responded to a fire at a strip mall on Middlebelt Road.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames were spilling out of the front of the business, which was later identified as a massage parlor.

Two victims were inside at the time of the fire and later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were last listed in stable condition after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The business, later identified as Accura Care Massage and Spa, suffered extensive damage while nearby businesses also had smoke damage.

What we don't know:

A Dearborn man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the fire.

A member of the Garden City Police Department said the reason behind the blaze had not yet been determined.

"At this point, it’s still being investigated. We’re trying to determine that," said Lt. Micah Hull.

What's next:

Paperwork is being prepared for the prosecutor, who could bring charges including attempted murder.

A decision is likely within the next couple of days.