Dearborn man arrested for child porn, allegedly encouraged 'self-harm'

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The Brief A Dearborn 19-year-old finds himself facing multiple child porn charges. Mochtaba Alabudi allegedly distributed illicit content on the internet. Alabudi also enticed others to commit self-harm, according to Michigan State Police.



A 19-year-old Dearborn man was arrested on charges connected to child porn, according to Michigan State Police.

The backstory:

Mochtaba Ahmed Alabudi was charged with possession of child sexually abusive activity, child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

MSP announced the arrest and charges last Friday, while Alabudi was arraigned on Sept. 23 in Dearborn court.

Criminal Investigation Begins

Dig deeper:

The investigation into the Dearborn man began when investigators learned he allegedly distributed illicit content on the internet.

Another layer to the case was that Alabudi also enticed others to commit self-harm, according to Michigan State Police.

Handling the case were the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A search of his residence resulted in digital evidence being seized.

What you can do:

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about safe use of the internet.

Resources available to help keep children safe online can be found HERE.

The Michigan ICAC Task Force provides resources HERE.



If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine HERE.