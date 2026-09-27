At least 3 people dead after shooting on Detroit’s west side, police say

The Brief At least three people are dead following a shooting Sunday morning. The shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m . on Prest Street between Chalfonte Street and Eaton Avenue.



At least three people are dead after a shooting early Sunday morning on Detroit’s west side, police said.

Local perspective:

The shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Prest Street between Chalfonte Street and Eaton Avenue.

What we don't know:

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

There was no immediate word on whether there were additional victims.

Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting on Prest Street between Chalfonte and Eaton Avenue Sunday morning. (FOX 2)

What's next:

FOX 2 will continue to update this developing story.