At least 3 people dead after shooting on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - At least three people are dead after a shooting early Sunday morning on Detroit’s west side, police said.
Local perspective:
The shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Prest Street between Chalfonte Street and Eaton Avenue.
What we don't know:
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
There was no immediate word on whether there were additional victims.
Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting on Prest Street between Chalfonte and Eaton Avenue Sunday morning. (FOX 2)
What's next:
FOX 2 will continue to update this developing story.
The Source: Information for this story came from original FOX 2 reporting and the Detroit Police Department.