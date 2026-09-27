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At least 3 people dead after shooting on Detroit’s west side, police say

By Nathan Vicar
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 27, 2026 10:28 AM EDT
Published September 27, 2026 10:28 AM EDT

The Brief

    • At least three people are dead following a shooting Sunday morning.
    • The shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Prest Street between Chalfonte Street and Eaton Avenue.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - At least three people are dead after a shooting early Sunday morning on Detroit’s west side, police said.

Local perspective:

The shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Prest Street between Chalfonte Street and Eaton Avenue.

What we don't know:

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

There was no immediate word on whether there were additional victims.

Prest Street investigation Detroit.

Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting on Prest Street between Chalfonte and Eaton Avenue Sunday morning. (FOX 2)

What's next:

FOX 2 will continue to update this developing story.

The Source: Information for this story came from original FOX 2 reporting and the Detroit Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit