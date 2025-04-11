The Brief A Dearborn man accused of setting a Garden City massage parlor on fire According to police, Ali Al-Shimary became irate after an employee giving him a massage denied an "unreasonable request" he made during the session He was charged with 8 felonies and given a $500,000 bond



The Dearborn man arrested in connection with a fire at a massage parlor located in a strip mall in Garden City was arraigned on eight felonies including attempted murder charges on Thursday.

Ali Al-Shimary was given a $500,000 bond after appearing in court.

Big picture view:

Al-Shimary appeared virtually two days after he allegedly started a fire at the Accura Care Massage and Spa business on Middlebelt Road on Tuesday night.

He was charged with two counts of arson, two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

A judge cited the "apparent irrationality" behind Al-Shimary's actions when giving him a $500,000 cash bond with no 10%.

If he does post bond, he'll have to wear a tether.

The backstory:

Garden City Police Lt. Micah Hull spoke before the arraignment, saying Al-Shimary had come to the business shortly before it closed to receive a massage.

Speaking to one of the victims from the hospital, they told Hull that Al-Shimary had come to the spa intoxicated and during the session, made an "unreasonable request" which the employees denied.

Al-Shimary became irate, the victim told Hull, then began to break items in the business, took the victim's phones, and locked them in the laundry room.

He also took $50 before lighting the business on fire.

Hull told the judge Al-Shimary admitted to being at the business but denied the allegations made by the employees.

What's next:

Al-Shimary has two court appearances scheduled.

A probable cause conference will take place April 21 followed by a preliminary exam on April 28.