Dearborn mayor attacks Trump's visit in bid for Arab voters: 'will never be my president'

Prior to his rally in Warren, former President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Dearborn.

The visit was an attempt to court the Arab American vote with many in the community livid over the Biden-Harris administration's handling and involvement in Israel's war in Gaza.

During his stop at the restaurant The Great Commoner, he doubled down on comments he made about Republican Liz Cheney -- who is supporting Democrat Kamala Harris in the election, mocking the former congresswoman over her enthusiasm for foreign wars.

"I think that Liz Cheney is a disaster all she wants to do is blow people up, she's a 'warhawk,'" he said. "And a dumb one at that. And if you ever put her on the field of battle, she'd be the first one to chicken out."

But Trump's visit wasn't embraced by everyone including some top city officials who did not attend the event.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, a former Democrat state representative, issued a fiery statement rebuking the GOP presidential candidate's appearance.

"The architect of the Muslim Ban is making a campaign stop in Dearborn. People in this community know what Trump stands for - we suffered through it for years. I've refused to sit down with him although the requests keep coming in.

"Trump will never again be my president.

"To the Dems -- your unwillingness to stop funding and enabling genocide created a space for Trump to infiltrate our communities. Remember that.

In the August Primary, the Arab American vote of uncommitted made a major dent with more than 100,000 votes made in protest.

At the time, Hammoud celebrated the statement voters - many from the Arab American community - sent to the Biden administration.

Despite Hammoud and others Dearborn leaders, Trump has garnered pockets of support from Arab leaders with endorsements by Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi and Hamtramck Mayor Dr. Amer Ghalib.





