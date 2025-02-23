Dearborn mayor set to host State of the City event, registration is required

article

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud will host his second State of the City address on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 6 p.m. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave. In a speech entitled, "Destination Dearborn," Mayor Hammoud will reflect on Dearborn’s progress, celebrate achievements marked during his first three years in office, and chart his dynamic vision for the city's future.



Prior to the address, attendees are invited to the "Taste of the Term," a walking reception featuring bites from local Dearborn businesses that opened during the Mayor’s first term and an exhibit featuring personal stories from community members.



Registration is required to attend the free public event. To register, visit Bit.ly/DearbornSOTC.