Dearborn officials and Christian leaders stand in unity as anti-Muslim agitators plan visit

The Brief Dearborn is preparing for a mob of anti-Muslim agitators during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. In response, Christian leaders and pastors stood with Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and others to say and emphasize that Dearborn is a city of love, not hate.



Dearborn officials are preparing for possible agitators on Tuesday as a far-right activist has organized a mob of anti-Muslim protesters to head to the city.

Big picture view:

On Thursday, Dearborn police chief Issa Shahin and the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI) urged the community to skip the meeting amid reports that outside agitators may be in attendance. They have since moved the planned city council meeting to a new location.

Who is Jake Lang?

Edward Jacob Lang is a far-right anti-Muslim activist who served 4 years in prison for his participation in the US Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. He was one of hundreds who was pardoned by President Donald Trump in 2025.

He says they plan to do a ‘Christian Crusade March’ to Dearborn City Hall. Lang had previously come to Dearborn in the past with similar motives.

Dearborn City Council meeting on Aug. 18

In response, Christian leaders and pastors stood with Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and others to say and emphasize that Dearborn is a city of love, not hate.

What they're saying:

"I raised four children in this community. I have raised two daughters, two sons. Oldest daughter in Texas. All came through this community, went to schools with Muslims and with Christians," said Pastor Nathan Hayes. "As a Christian, it is a very simple concept. Love your neighbor like you love yourself."

"Someone from the outside coming into Dearborn trying to tear us apart, not going to work, we work everything out together," said Champlain Rick Neveu.

They say this is also important to note as election season heats up.

"Each and every election cycle we see an uptick in hate and the bigotry and the anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and other types of forms of hate," said Mayor Hammoud. "The uptick is real. We most certainly believe it will be elevated because of the fact that you have a Muslim candidate who’s the primary nominee for the Democratic Party in the U.S. Senate election race. We see it happening in real time. You have congresspeople all over the country trying to diminish and minimize the impact of Muslims in this nation."

"They’re trying to terrorize the fact that Abdul had 11 letters in his first name. Abdullah Ahmed and Abdullah are pretty much the same exact name. And it doesn’t matter to them. Here, the president is also echoing, you know, the same sentiments and, so, when you have individuals in the highest level of office spew that hatred, trying to cause division, it most certainly is going to escalate between now and November."

What's next:

Tuesday's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Community members are being urged to skip it for safety reasons.

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