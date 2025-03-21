article

The Brief Rawan Baseti died during a road rage altercation in February after someone in the vehicle she was following opened fire and struck her Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the assailant Baseti graduated from Dearborn High School and was beloved by her family



Police are asking for the public's assistance in catching the individual behind a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old woman in February.

Rawan Baseti was following a vehicle that was involved in a traffic incident on Feb. 21 before someone opened fire, striking her.

What we know:

Dearborn police investigating a fatal road rage shooting in February are asking for anyone with knowledge of the case to come forward, offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Rawan Baseti, 19 of Dearborn, died on Feb. 21 in west Detroit.

Police say she was driving a 2018 Jeep Cherokee and following a Chrysler 200 in an attempt to get a plate number. The two vehicles had been involved in a traffic altercation.

She followed the suspect driver for two miles in the area of Warren and the Southfield Freeway Service Drive before entering the Warrendale neighborhood in Detroit.

Someone then began shooting, striking Baseti.

What we don't know:

Police chief Issa Shahin said some individuals identified as people of interest had been taken into custody for questioning, but were released due to a lack of evidence.

While law enforcement says there are still persons of interest, they do not have any details about a potential suspect.

What they're saying:

During a Crimestoppers press conference Friday, family of Baseti spoke.

Her brother said Rawan had the "most beautiful and sincere love."

"To say that my family and I are devastated or heartbroken - it's an understatement," said Hani Baseti. "Losing Rawan broke us."

Another family member added that Rawan "knows not to follow any cars" and that she should not follow anyone even if involved in an incident. One of her friends in the car had encouraged her to pursue the Chrysler.

"That's sadly what she did," Rawan's sister said.

What you can do:

A $20,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Callers can contact either Dearborn police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK Up. Anyone that calls will not have their identity revealed.