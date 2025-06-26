Delaware man identified as victim in deadly I-75 semi-truck crash

article

The Brief A Delaware man died after crashing his semi-truck on I-75 in Monroe County. The man crashed into two road crew trucks on the freeway and jack-knifed. Ten Michigan Department of Transportation workers were involved.



Police say a semi-truck driver who died after crashing into multiple Michigan Department of Transportation vehicles on I-75 on Tuesday was a 41-year-old man from Bear, Delaware.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we know:

MDOT workers were patching the left lane in the area of northbound I-75 near I-275 in Monroe County when a semi hit two MDOT vehicles that were behind the work crew and jack-knifed. The contents of the truck spilled across the freeway.

According to Michigan State Police, the vehicles hit are called attenuator trucks, and they are designed to give impact protection if they are hit from behind.

Police said 10 MDOT workers were involved in the crash, and one was treated and released from a hospital.

What's next:

Police are waiting for the victim's autopsy results as the investigation continues.