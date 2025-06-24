Driver of jackknifed semi-truck dies in crash involving MDOT vehicles on I-75
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Officials are responding to a massive crash on I-75 in Monroe County.
A semi-truck was involved in a crash with multiple Michigan Department of Transportation vehicles.
What we know:
At 9:45 a.m., Michigan State Police were called to the area of I-75 near I-275 in Frenchtown Township in Monroe County for reports of a crash.
When they arrived, they found a jackknifed semi-truck and two damaged Michigan Department of Transportation vehicles in the northbound lanes.
A preliminary investigation found the semi-truck struck one of the MDOT vehicles, then another in the left lane of I-75.
The semi-truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Several MDOT workers sustained minor injuries.
The crash shutdown northbound I-75 late Tuesday morning.
Dig deeper:
The crash involved two attenuator vehicles.
Road crews from MDOT were patching the left lane of I-75 when the semi-truck struck the first attenuator vehicle.
The specialized MDOT trucks are outfitted with a system that gives impact protection to the vehicle if they are struck.
After colliding with the state vehicles, aluminum cans that were being carried by the semi-truck spilled into the open, littering the highway.
What we don't know:
The age and hometown of the deceased driver are unknown at this time.
Michigan State Police are unsure if he was wearing a seat belt or if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.
The estimated time of reopening the highway is not known.
The Source: MDOT and aerial footage of the crash.