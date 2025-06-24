Driver of jackknifed semi-truck dies in crash involving MDOT vehicles on I-75

article

Officials are responding to a massive crash on I-75 in Monroe County.

A semi-truck was involved in a crash with multiple Michigan Department of Transportation vehicles.

What we know:

At 9:45 a.m., Michigan State Police were called to the area of I-75 near I-275 in Frenchtown Township in Monroe County for reports of a crash.

When they arrived, they found a jackknifed semi-truck and two damaged Michigan Department of Transportation vehicles in the northbound lanes.

A preliminary investigation found the semi-truck struck one of the MDOT vehicles, then another in the left lane of I-75.

The semi-truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several MDOT workers sustained minor injuries.

The crash shutdown northbound I-75 late Tuesday morning.

Dig deeper:

The crash involved two attenuator vehicles.

Road crews from MDOT were patching the left lane of I-75 when the semi-truck struck the first attenuator vehicle.

The specialized MDOT trucks are outfitted with a system that gives impact protection to the vehicle if they are struck.

After colliding with the state vehicles, aluminum cans that were being carried by the semi-truck spilled into the open, littering the highway.

What we don't know:

The age and hometown of the deceased driver are unknown at this time.

Michigan State Police are unsure if he was wearing a seat belt or if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

The estimated time of reopening the highway is not known.