Delta delays at Detroit Metro Airport: How to check your flight status

The Brief A network issue grounded Delta flights at Detroit Metro Airport on Friday morning. The ground stop was lifted before 9 a.m., but delays are likely as travelers slowly get moving again.



All Delta flights out of Detroit Metro Airport were halted Friday morning due to a network issue that has since been resolved, but the impact could linger through the day.

The FAA reported a ground stop for all Delta Air Lines flights out of Detroit Metro just before 6 a.m. That stop was lifted at 8:40 a.m., and changed to a ground delay.

The original delay time was 160 minutes, but has been fluctuating, per the FAA.

The backstory:

A network issue led to a ground stop for Delta travelers that lasted several hours.

According to the airport, this issue in the McNamara Terminal is only impacting Delta.

Passengers wait at the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport during a ground stop on Dec. 5, 2025

Many travelers are stuck in limbo at the airport while they wait to see if they will be able to fly out today.

How to check your Delta flight status

Travelers planning to fly in or out of Detroit on Friday are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Check your flight status here.