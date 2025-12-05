Detroit Metro ground stop lifted, delays possible for Delta flights Friday

The Brief Travelers are finally moving at Detroit Metro Airport after a Delta ground stop Friday morning. A network issue led to the stoppage. Delays are likely Friday after the morning ground stop.



A network issue at Detroit Metro Airport halted Delta flights on Friday morning, and is expected to result in delays today.

The FAA reported a ground stop for all Delta Air Lines flights out of Detroit Metro just before 6 a.m. That stop was lifted at 8:40 a.m., and changed to a ground delay.

The original delay time was 160 minutes, but has been fluctuating, per the FAA.

According to the FAA, this network issue only impacted the McNamara Terminal, and no other Detroit Metro airlines were affected.

What you can do:

Travelers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Additionally, Delta is allowing a waiver for impacted passengers to rebook their flights.

Travelers are able to select a new flight on or before Dec. 9.

Those unable to rebook their flights can cancel their reservation and apply any unused value of the ticket toward the purchase of a new ticket within a year from the original ticket issuance.

