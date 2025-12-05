Detroit Metro ground stop lifted, delays possible for Delta flights Friday
ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A network issue at Detroit Metro Airport halted Delta flights on Friday morning, and is expected to result in delays today.
The FAA reported a ground stop for all Delta Air Lines flights out of Detroit Metro just before 6 a.m. That stop was lifted at 8:40 a.m., and changed to a ground delay.
The original delay time was 160 minutes, but has been fluctuating, per the FAA.
VIEW: How to check your flight status
According to the FAA, this network issue only impacted the McNamara Terminal, and no other Detroit Metro airlines were affected.
What you can do:
Travelers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Additionally, Delta is allowing a waiver for impacted passengers to rebook their flights.
Travelers are able to select a new flight on or before Dec. 9.
Those unable to rebook their flights can cancel their reservation and apply any unused value of the ticket toward the purchase of a new ticket within a year from the original ticket issuance.
The Source: This information is from the FAA.