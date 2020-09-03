Delta workers showcase its CareStandard of cleaning and sanitizing planes

Delta workers showed FOX 2 how they disinfect their airplanes, working to keep passengers safe on the ground and in the air in the age of COVID-19.

It is a top priority since many people are anxious about flying.

"We really feel nervous," said Betty King. "I'm not going to kid you, we come from a family of immunocompromised people, our daughter (and) our grandson. So we're super careful, to begin with."

King, a Michigander, was flying for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

"We just want to make sure that everything is safe and good for us to go and not bring Covid home to anybody," she said.

Delta provides face masks for anyone without one and reminds passengers to social distance - about six feet in front and behind unless you are a family member or in a party.

Advertisement

Behind the scenes, Delta says the cleaning and sanitizing is non-stop.

"We're spraying to make sure we get everything - the overhead bins," said Hussein Berry, VP operations, Delta. "They'll go by and wipe all the points again - to make sure that we get them again, and then they go by and they dry them."

They call it the Delta CareStandard - and say it's a multi-layered approach to instill confidence in their passengers. Cleaning surfaces, electrostatic spraying, spacing on the aircraft- like blocking the middle rows at least through the end of the year, and of course, face masks.

Berry says most everyone is on board with the face masks - and those who aren't, can't fly.

"We've made the very tough decision to not allow them to fly for the foreseeable future," he said.

Berry also wants to clear up some misconceptions when it comes to the air you're breathing on board the plane.

"Every two to four minutes the air is replaced with fresh air from both outside the aircraft and Hepa filters - the air filtration is the same level and same effectiveness as hospital operating rooms," he said.

Delta flight attendant Gina Taylor says she's comfortable and confident with the safety precautions they're taking.

"I have a family to go home to as well," she said. "And I wouldn't be doing this if I thought I wouldn't be safe or the passengers wouldn't be safe."

As for King, she's reviewed all of the safety precautions Delta is taking from the curb to gate to baggage claim - and says - she's on board.

"We came prepared for all that, but it does make us feel better to know that," she said.