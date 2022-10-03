Democrat and Republican voter rallies heat up as Nov. 8 looms

There are 36 days until the election and both sides of the political aisle are out barnstorming.

At the University of Michigan’s Diag Monday night there was a little political tension with a heckler of Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell at the "Reproductive Freedom and Voting Rights" rally.

"Hey this is a democracy, I’m expressing my disagreement," the man said.

"I believe that this is a personal decision between a woman, her doctor, her faith," Dingell said.

The congresswoman making way for the event headliner - state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

"It’s so important that we enshrine reproductive rights into our state constitution," Nessel said.

The AG is pushing hard for voters to pass the abortion rights ballot measure, Proposal 3. But FOX 2 asked her about various scenarios, including what she would do if she’s re-elected, but the proposal fails.

"Firstly, we have lawsuits pending, and as you know we are representing the governor in her lawsuit against multiple county prosecutors, including county prosecutors taht do want to enforce the ban, the felony," Nessel said. "Let’s make it clear to everybody - it is a felony under Michigan law and that could be a nurse, or a doctor, or even receptionist, who works at a doctor's office where abortion is provided - and it could also involve the woman."

Meantime across Metro Detroit Republican National Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel led a Get Out The Vote rally in Macomb County.

"They have nothing to run on, so they’re going to talk about one thing: It’s going to be abortion all day. That's all they’re going to talk about," McDaniel said. "I love Michigan and watching what Whitmer, and Nessel and Benson and the Democrats have done to Michigan in the past four years is just shameful."

Republican congressional candidate John James also spoke.

"I think that what we need more than ever are people that understand the value of faith and family and God and country and service before self," James said.

Michigan Republicans are fresh off a weekend visit from former President Donald Trump.

"The first step to restoring public safety is to defeat the radical Democrats this November and that starts with bouncing Whitmer, don’t forget (cheers)."

More political heavy hitters will be making their way through Michigan in the ramp up to November 8.

