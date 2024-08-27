Democrat strategy spotlights personal stories, tales of motherhood to connect with voters

Democrats are employing a new strategy this election year to help connect with voters – they're turning to their mothers and their personal stories.

Every politician wants to connect with voters – that's not anything new in the world of politics – but four female Democrats are trying to connect with voters in a different way.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Senate nominee Elissa Slotkin are all trying to connect with voters by talking about something that they have in common with virtually every voter...their mothers.

"She taught us to never complain about injustice - but do something about it," Harris said during her address at the Democratic National Convention. "And she also taught us to never do anything half-assed."

Ever since she was a candidate for governor, Whitmer has connected with voters who have to take care of their mothers or other family members. She and candidate Harris have that in common.

"Caring for my mom who was dying from brain cancer - it was hard," Whitmer said during the national convention last week. "She took care of her mom who also battled cancer."

Obama recounted what she learned at her mother's knee.

"The woman who showed me the meaning of hard work, humility, decency. The woman who set my moral compass high," Obama said last week.

Slotkin tells voters the reason she is running is because of her mom who fought the health care industry for better care.

Pollster Bernie Porn says the strategy is aimed in part at all the senior voters who supported President Biden but are not so sure about Kamala Harris.



