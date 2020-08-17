Democratic National Convention Tuesday schedule — here are the virtual events to look out for

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) continues Tuesday, Aug. 18. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the convention is an all-virtual event, meaning that anyone from home can watch.

Tuesday’s list of daytime DNC events includes meetings with prominent constituency councils and caucuses. Later in the evening, there will be remarks from notable politicians and lawmakers including Sen. Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Jill Biden, wife of presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Here is the list of scheduled DNC Tuesday events and their start times:

DAYTIME EVENTS

Rural Caucus Meeting

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Seniors Council Meeting

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

LGBTQ Caucus Meeting

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Campaign Academy 2020: Organizing

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Muslim Delegates Assembly

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT

Small Business Council Meeting

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Disability Council Meeting

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Jewish American Community Meeting

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Youth Council Meeting

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT



Native American Caucus Meeting

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT



Council on the Environmental and Climate Crisis

Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT



Veterans and Military Families

Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

PRE-SHOW EVENT

Behind The Rhyme presents Your Voice Your Vote

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

CONVENTION PROGRAM

Democratic National Convention: Day 2

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

From 9-11 p.m. ET, many Democratic leaders are slated to speak. The Keynote Address and Roll Call Across America are also scheduled. The full list of speakers is:

-Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates

-Sen. Chuck Schumer

-Former Secretary of State John Kerry

-Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

-Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

-Former President Bill Clinton

Dr. Jill Biden, wife of presidential nominee Joe Biden

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT



