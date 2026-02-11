19-year-old missing in Detroit after leaving to go to work in his car

article

Officials are searching for a man in Detroit who left to go to work in his car and has not been seen since.

What they're saying:

Detroit police say 19-year-old Endy Monarez has been missing since Monday after leaving his home on the 5600 block of Michigan Avenue to go to work in his 2008 blue Chevy Silverado.

That was when he was last seen.

Officials say he was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt that day.

Monarez is 5'8" and has brown colored eyes, black hair, and he is Hispanic.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you can call 313-596-5440.