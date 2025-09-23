Dense fog gives way to some rain for Tuesday

A dense fog advisory is in place Tuesday morning for Adrian, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Howell, Monroe, Pontiac and Port Huron until 9 a.m.

Visibilities are reduced to less than a mile in many locations so allow yourself extra time if you're heading out.

Despite the calendar embracing fall, our temperatures remain above the norm.

Morning low readings average around 64 degrees. Afternoon high readings return to the 70s.

Yesterday's rain helped out with our monthly rain deficit.

More rain is in the forecast for today and again Wednesday and Thursday.

Dry, sunny and mild conditions will prevail from Friday through Monday.