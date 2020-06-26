Despite pandemic health warnings, Lake St. Clair Jobbie Nooer party goes on

article

The Jobbie Nooner view from SkyFox at high noon showed thousands of boats hooked together.

One big event that's unstoppable even in the midst of a global pandemic and it is one of the biggest boat parties in the country.

It started back in the 1970s on Lake St. Clair.

FOX 2: "Are you worried about having contact with a lot of people?"

"We've got our rule, 6 feet, we've got our boat, our masks, so we are perfectly fine," said Shawanna, a party goer.

"Definitely the plan is not to be in the middle of it like usual but we still want to have a good time," said Lauren, a partygoer.

"We're going to drive by there but I don't want to be in a big crowd," said John, a boater.

The St. Clair County Sherriff’s office says because of the size of the event; the Marine Division is unable to enforce social distancing or mask wearing.