Despite pandemic health warnings, Lake St. Clair Jobbie Nooer party goes on
FOX 2 - The Jobbie Nooner view from SkyFox at high noon showed thousands of boats hooked together.
One big event that's unstoppable even in the midst of a global pandemic and it is one of the biggest boat parties in the country.
It started back in the 1970s on Lake St. Clair.
FOX 2: "Are you worried about having contact with a lot of people?"
"We've got our rule, 6 feet, we've got our boat, our masks, so we are perfectly fine," said Shawanna, a party goer.
"Definitely the plan is not to be in the middle of it like usual but we still want to have a good time," said Lauren, a partygoer.
"We're going to drive by there but I don't want to be in a big crowd," said John, a boater.
The St. Clair County Sherriff’s office says because of the size of the event; the Marine Division is unable to enforce social distancing or mask wearing.