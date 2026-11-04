Detroit 5-year-old shot on Halloween: Family launches GoFundMe for her treatment

The Brief A 5-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting on Halloween. Police are still investigating as they believe the shots were fired into a house on Iroquois. Detroit police are still investigating and say they are making progress.



A family in Detroit is in search for answers and justice after their 5-year-old daughter was shot on Halloween.

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The girl, named Elvanya, is recovering in the hospital. Meanwhile, police are still investigating as they believe the shots were fired into a house on Iroquois. She was in the back of the house still in her costume when the bullet hit her on Saturday night.

Her brother, Elijah Martin, spoke to FOX 2.

"She went trick or treating, she was in the back room playing, and then my mom heard two gunshots," said Martin. "The first one, boom it was a big old boom, then there was another one 10 seconds later that’s when my sister finally said I think I was shot and my mama rushed her to the hospital."

The family understands that the daughter may also have some emotional scars that she will have to deal with because of the trauma.

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They have launched a GoFundMe to help her get the treatments she needs.

"She's walking around. That’s a good thing," said Martin. "They just took her off the oxygen before I came down. Knowing the trauma that comes behind being shot. Being targeted or anything it’s like where can we go for these kids to be kids."

Detroit police are still investigating and say they are making progress. If you have any information about the case, contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speakup.

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