Abandoned Detroit apartment made into illegal dumping ground, cleanup expected

The Brief Garbage, grime, and squatters are what one Detroit neighborhood says have been a real problem in a Detroit apartment. There is no heat, no electricity, and no water, but some still call it home. Sadly, those who do are met with a view of a trash heap.



An eye-sore of eye-sores on Detroit’s west side has many mistaking an apartment for a trash dump, and people living around there say they are disgusted.

Big picture view:

Garbage, grime, and squatters are what one Detroit neighborhood says have been a real problem at an abandoned apartment complex off Greenfield Road.

The Greenfield Terrace near McNichols promised tenants a big bedroom, hardwood floors, and a move-in special. However, the owner left a couple of years ago, and since then it has been used as a dumping ground.

There is no heat, no electricity, and no water, but some still call it home. Sadly, those who do are met with a view of a trash heap.

FOX 2 went to Southfield and talked with residents who say they are sick of the eyesore in their community.

Others in the area said they wish the police would step up their patrols, saying drugs and prostitution goes on in the abandoned complex, leaving many worried for the safety of their community.

What's next:

However, there is good news in this situation, as a corridor has been on the city’s radar, the Greenfield apartments specifically.

On Tuesday, cleanup begins, all part of a bigger plan to improve conditions in the area.