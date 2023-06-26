Detroit activist Malik Shabazz hospitalized, vigil to be held Tuesday

article

A tireless Detroit community advocate is hospitalized and the family is asking for prayers.

Activist Malik Shabazz is dealing with a health issue and a vigil will be held for him at noon on Tuesday at Henry Ford on W. Grand Blvd.

Shabazz is a leader of the New Black Panther Nation/New Marcus Garvey Movement and also a part of the Detroit 300.

He's led numerous grassroots efforts to organize residents and working to dismantle the no-snitch mentality regarding crime with an emphasis on the protection of women and children.

According to social media, Shabazz was awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in Lansing earlier on Monday.

Stay with FOX 2 as more information becomes available.