The Detroit Animal Care & Control shelter has a message to residents: "Come get your pets!"

If someone doesn't have a missing pet but would like to adopt, come all the same.

The DACC is hosting free adoptions for pets through Jan. 4, 2022 as part of its New Year's Amnesty program. Any pet owners who microchipped their animals but have yet to come pick them up will have all fees and violations waived. The shelter will even give the pet a free ride home if they are found over the weekend.

"We have many deserving dogs and cats waiting to find their Furever homes, so we are waiving all adoption and licensing fees throughout the New Year holiday, through January 4, 2022," said Mark Kumpf, Director of health department pet agency.

From Dec. 31, 2021 through Jan. 4, 2022, anyone interested in a pet can stop by between 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for a free adoption.

"We want all Detroiters to microchip their pets. It is the safest and most efficient way to reunite pets with their owners. We are able to offer New Year’s Amnesty to strays this holiday weekend who are microchipped. This allows our Animal Control Officers to locate the pet owners, and be able to bring them to their humans instead of our facility," said Kumpf.

All adoption events take place at Detroit Animal Care, 7401 Chrysler Drive, Detroit 48211.

Dogs are neutered and come with a collar, leash, supply of food and goody bag with treats. All dogs and cats are also microchipped, vaccinated against rabies and have had their first set of vaccinations.

Anyone interested in the availability of animals can go to the group's Facebook page to see what cats and dogs might be awaiting them.