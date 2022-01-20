Detroit announces WinterFest at Palmer Park

The city of Detroit announced a new festival Thursday.

Celebrate the season during WinterFest at Palmer Park on Feb. 11-13.

Find more things to do here.

"Detroiters know we have the gift of having all four seasons, so we wanted to provide an opportunity to enjoy winter at one of Detroit’s premier parks, said Brad Dick, Group Executive, Services & Infrastructure, City of Detroit. "This event is a family friendly way to give back to our city and we couldn’t be happier to provide all of it for free. We also want to thank our partner Bedrock for coming onboard to support the Detroit Youth Choir performance."

There will be ice skating, snow shoeing, a sledding hill, horse and carriage rides, food trucks, Detroit-based vendors and entertainment including DJ Righteous, DJ Ray Oshea, 313 The Live Experience Band, Charivari DJ Collective, The Detroit Youth Choir, and more.

"One of Bedrock’s missions has always been to activate public spaces with accessible, family friendly activities, and we’re thrilled to be supporting the City of Detroit in their endeavor to do so by activating Palmer Park with the inaugural WinterFest," said Leona Medley, Director of Strategic Community Partnerships at Bedrock. "We look forward to seeing this winter wonderland come to life for Detroiters and visitors alike through the packed schedule of events, activities and entertainment."

Detroit used to be the home of Winter Blast, a large festival downtown. However, this year's festival will be held in Royal Oak on Feb. 18-20.

"We are thrilled that the City of Detroit has selected Palmer Park for its 2022 WinterFest. We appreciate the partnership we have with the City of Detroit and look forward to jointly presenting a wonderful weekend of fun outdoor winter activities in a Palmer Park winter wonderland," said Rochelle Lento, President of People for Palmer Park.

Palmer Park is at 910 Merrill Plaisance St.

Advertisement

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.