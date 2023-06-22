Detroit apartment blaze torches five-story building

A massive blaze at a vacant Detroit apartment building left the structure as nothing but a shell of its self early Thursday morning.

The fire, which sent smoke sky-high as the sun rose was declared a 3rd alarm around 5 a.m.

At least six fire engines, three trucks, and two squads responded to the area of Dexter and Cortland near the Davison Highway.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

The building is five stories tall. As crews battled the blaze, flames could still be seen licking at the bottom floor. Previously flames could be seen towering over the structure.

No other details were available at this time.