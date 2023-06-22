14-year-old dies from accidental shooting while making video on Detroit's east side

A 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital after an accidental shooting at a home on Detroit's east side.

Police responded around 1 a.m. following reports that a gunshot had gone off, striking a male teenager. It happened in the 16000 block of Fordham

Detroit police have spent all morning at the scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Officers say the teen was making a video when the firearm accidentally went off, hitting him in the side.

At least two adults were home during the shooting, as well as several other teenagers. It's unclear how the victim got ahold of the firearm.

Accidental shootings where a juvenile gets ahold of a weapon before firing it at a sibling or themselves are not new in the city. Earlier in June a baby was injured after his cousin found a weapon inside the home on Tennessee Street. The father denies the weapon wasn't secured.

RELATED: Detroit father of baby injured in accidental shooting claims gun was secure

The Wayne County Prosecutor lamented the continued string of shootings victimizing young people in the city.

The state recently passed safe storage laws that mandate a firearm be secured in the presence of a young person - however, it doesn't go into effect until next year.