Detroit area doctors start GoFundMe account raising money for own supplies

As we know the shortage of medical supplies not only affects patients battling COVID-19 -- it also endangers the health of their caregivers.

Now some of those caregivers are taking measures into their own hands, trying to raise money for their own supplies.

One Detroit area ER doctor is speaking about the struggles they're facing, fighting COVID-19.

"It's terrifying," said Anne Messman, emergency medical doctor. "Because we want to go in and we want to help the patients. We want to do the best we can. But we also have to balance that with the safety of our families and ourselves.

"It is scary to think that we could walk into a room and not have the proper equipment to shield ourselves. That not only puts our health and our families' health in jeopardy, but then we also can't come back to our jobs and help."

She and her co-workers have set up a GoFundMe page HERE -- and says just a few dollars will go a long way.