Expand / Collapse search

Oak Park business using 3-D printers to make protective masks for medical workers

Published 
Updated 54 mins ago
Coronavirus in Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit

OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A family wholesaler in Oak Park is not only meeting the demand for food in metro Detroit, but also the tools to help fight COVID-19.

Matt and Brian Louissa from Value Wholesale  have converted half of their warehouse to produce protective equipment for hospitals.

Oak Park business using 3-D printer to make medical supplies for hospitals

Matt and Brian Louissa from Value Wholesale have converted half of their warehouse to produce protective equipment for hospitals.

The brothers are making protective face shields using 40 3-D printers at their business. To learn more, watch the video above.

RELATED: Detroit area doctors start GoFundMe account raising money for own supplies

If you would like to make a donation to them CLICK HERE.

 