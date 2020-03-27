Oak Park business using 3-D printers to make protective masks for medical workers

A family wholesaler in Oak Park is not only meeting the demand for food in metro Detroit, but also the tools to help fight COVID-19.

Matt and Brian Louissa from Value Wholesale have converted half of their warehouse to produce protective equipment for hospitals.

The brothers are making protective face shields using 40 3-D printers at their business. To learn more, watch the video above.

If you would like to make a donation to them CLICK HERE.