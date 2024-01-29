Detroit business raided for selling unlicensed Lions merch

A small business owner is speaking out after his shop was raided by Detroit police for allegedly selling counterfeit Lions merchandise.

On Thursday, Jan. 25, a group of police officers came into The D Spot on Detroit's west side and removed all unlicensed Lions gear.

"They came in here twenty deep," said Bill Woods, the owner of the business. "(Police) seen me post the Lion jersey(s) on social media; I’m not licensed by the NFL to be selling Lions apparel."

Woods said the officers caught him off guard as he prepared to close his store Thursday evening. He received tickets for violations that include advertising prior to obtaining the required license.

"Just went through there, took all my sports apparel off the racks, off the showcases… I've been in business six-seven years in retail and I've never had this problem," Woods said. "I have three tickets that’s starting at a $1,000 a piece."

Woods argues that he has never been in the business of deceiving his customers.

"I was selling $50-60 dollar jerseys that retail for $150-$200," Woods added. "My customers (were) well aware of the situation… I wasn’t trying to be deceitful, or conning, or scamming. It was nothing like that."

Woods said he’s not only passionate about his business, but also about helping other small business owners. He provides a space for entrepreneurs to sell their goods.

"Everything in here right now is other people’s designs and brands," he said.

Detroit Police released a statement regarding the raid, which reads in part:

"DPD understands the desire of individuals and businesses to make the most of our team's success over the past several months. However, everyone must do so in a responsible manner, including those intent on capitalizing on the brand of our NFC-North Champions."

The D Spot will reopen this week and Woody is working to rectify the situation.

"I know, in the future, the do's and don'ts of this situation," he said. "So this situation won't occur again."