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The Brief Detroit police are responding to a shooting involving a child. Preliminary details include police at a scene in the Brightmoor neighborhood after a child was struck by an unsecured weapon. Two adults were in the home upstairs when the 5-year-old was shot in the face. They are in critical condition.



Detroit police are responding to a shooting scene in the Brightmoor neighborhood after a child was allegedly shot in what appears to be a case of an unsecured weapon.

The 5-year-old was shot at a residence in the area of Greydale and Pilgrim, police say. He was shot in the face and is in critical condition.

There were two adults in the home when the firearm went off. There were three kids in the home, ages 2, 4, and 5 years old.

He was taken to the hospital and will be escorted to Children's Hospital for more care.

No one is in custody and the firearm is missing.

In a brief interview with chief Todd Bettison at the city's tree lighting ceremony, he confirmed it was "another case of an unsecured weapon" and said "someone's going to jail."

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