Detroit church hosts $25k free gas giveaway at 5 gas stations

Citadel of Praise, located at 20280 Lyndon, Detroit is hosting a $25,000 free gas giveaway on Sunday at 5 gas stations.

The giveaway begins Sunday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m.

Those gas stations are:

Marathon - Schoolcraft Street and Evergreen Road

BP - Fenkell Avenue and Evergreen Road

Shell - Grand River Avenue and Evergreen Road

Marathon - Grand River Avenue and Stahelin Road

Sunoco - Greenfield Road and Schoolcraft Street

Each gas station will have $5,000 total in free gas given to drivers, $40 maximum, in Detroit's Brightmoor neighborhood.

According to AAA, Michigan has the 10th highest gas price in the nation. The national gas price average is $3.913 and Michigan averages at $4.271.

"Brightmoor's poverty rate is close to 35%", Citadel said. "There is a segment of residents that live on less than $7000 annually which is 150% below the national poverty level."

The church is partnered with Nation Outside non-profit organization to offer voter registration during the gas giveaway.