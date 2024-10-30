Clinton Twp man charged after allegedly chasing and shooting at three boys

article

An adult man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting at and chasing three boys in Clinton Township.

Macomb County Prosecutors said on Wednesday that Kevin Donte Price from Clinton Township allegedly was visiting a friend's house when a boy who lived there returned home with two of his friends. Officials said the boy was walking into his home when Price allegedly attempted to fight him.

The boy then ran back to his car with his two friends and drove off. According to authorities, Price got into his own car and chased them down.

Prosecutors say Price then pulled up alongside the three boys and allegedly shot at them multiple times. The three boys were able to drive away and call the police.

No one was injured in the shooting, but authorities say one vehicle was hit by a bullet.

Officials said Price has been charged with:

Count 1: Discharge a Firearm from a Vehicle, a ten year felony

Count 2: Malicious Destruction of Personal Property between $1,000 and $20,000, a five year felony

Count 3: Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, a four year felony

Count 4: Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, a four year felony

Count 5: Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, a four year felony

Count 6: Felony Firearm, a two year mandatory felony

Count 7: Felony Firearm, a two year mandatory felony

Count 8: Felony Firearm, a two year mandatory felony

Count 9: Felony Firearm, a two year mandatory felony

Count 10: Felony Firearm, a two year mandatory felony

Price was arraigned in Shelby District Court where a judge set his bond at $500,000 and, if released, will have a GPS tether, no contact with any of the victims, and can not leave Michigan. He has also been referred for a mental health evaluation.

A Probable Cause Hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m.

