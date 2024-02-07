article

The Detroit City Council approved new boundaries for its seven districts on Tuesday, voting on the map that most limited change to the existing lines that dictate where each citizen lives.

By an 8-1 vote, the city council approved Option six, with only Rep. Angela Whitfield-Calloway siding against the proposal because of how much it would alter her district. The largest district on the new map is District 1, which would has 94,815 residents. District 3 would be the smallest with 87,393 residents.

The new districts were redrawn after the 2020 U.S. Census was released, which showed a difference of more than 20,000 people between some districts.

The redrawing includes some swapping of residents, including moving Grixdale-Farms, Penrose, and State Fair neighborhoods from District 2 to District 3.

Detroit's next municipal elections aren't until 2025. However, the council wanted to allow for any legal challenges to their maps to play out before they got to election season.