Detroit City Council proposes curfew change for teens prior to Ford Fireworks show

The Brief To ensure safety during the Ford Fireworks show, Detroit police want to see a curfew put in place for minors. The hope is that an 8 p.m. curfew will cut down on the chaos and violence that can come at large events. The vote is expected to take place on Tuesday.



The Ford Fireworks show is just one week away, an annual tradition that attracts tens of thousands of people. To ensure the safety of everyone, Detroit police want to see an 8 p.m. curfew put in place for minors.

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These safety concerns come when large groups of unaccompanied minors take over downtown areas, mainly surrounding the Teen Takeover trend happening across the nation.

The hope is that an 8 p.m. curfew will cut down on the chaos and violence that can come at large events.

This is something that has been in place for the last several years, but it needs to be approved by the City Council every year. Minors have to be accompanied by a responsible adult who is 21 or older.

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On Monday, a public hearing was held, with everyday people joining the meeting via Zoom to voice their concerns.

"We're not saying that children are not allowed to come," said Detroit Police Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Darryl Woods. "We're saying responsible parents or guardians need to be with them. We want to keep them safe. Keep all Detroiters safe."

"We don't want to say we expect you to be rude and expect you to commit a crime while you're here. We expect you to conduct yourselves in an orderly fashion," said Detroit City Council Member Mary Waters. "We expect you not to bring weapons here."

What's next:

The vote is expected to take place on Tuesday.

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