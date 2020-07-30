Detroit City Football Club offering fans part-ownership in team

If you've ever wanted to be part-owner of a sports team, this might be your best chance.

The Detroit City Football Club is offering an opportunity for supporters to purchase a stake in the burgeoning local sports team.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic making it impossible for fans to attend DCFC matches in 2020, the club is taking the unprecedented action of giving current season ticket holders the option of converting their tickets into equity in the club," read a release from the team on Thursday.

"As the club navigates through the current pandemic and economic crisis, and positions itself for success and continued growth for years to come, it only made sense for us to turn to our fans to shape our future. Our fans who have given so much to the club have a justified sense of ownership in its success, and now they have the opportunity to have a legal ownership stake in the organization," said Sean Mann, DCFC Co-Owner and CEO.

DCFC's move toward fan ownership would place the team in a very small group of semi-professional and professional teams. Currently, the Green Bay Packers are the only fan-owned sports team in any of the four traditional major leagues in sports in the U.S. There are several soccer teams from Major League Soccer (MLS) and other independent leagues that are fan-owned.

In addition to fans having the opportunity to purchase equity in the team, DCFC is hoping the community's involvement will further bolster the team's recognition by proposing events, charity partners, honoring players and voting on other issues the team has a stance in.

First founded in 2012, the team originally started playing games at Cass Tech High School's field before it moved to Hamtramck, rehabilitating Keyworth Stadium in 2016. Refurbishing the stadium required a minimum of $400,000 in raised funds.

This year was meant to be the team's first full season as a professional club after it joined the National Independent Soccer Association, which was started in 2019.

After a suspended start to the season, the team will host its first game tomorrow when DCFC plays Cleveland SC.

Fans can watch the game here.