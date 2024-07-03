Detroit Delta flight to Netherlands diverted due to spoiled food

The red-eye Delta flight from Detroit to the Netherlands had to return to the U.S. after some of the food that was being served mid-flight was spoiled.

Delta 136, which left from Detroit around 11:00 Tuesday night, had to turn around just a few hours into the flight after a portion of the main cabin in-flight meals were determined to be spoiled.

Instead of landing in Amsterdam, the 277 customers landed at JFK in New York City around 4 a.m.

Delta said medical crews met the aircraft to treat any affected passengers and crew members and the airline is working with suppliers to isolate the product and investigate immediately.

The decision to divert back to the U.S. was made after consulting with medical experts. Delta said it did not know a total number of passengers who consumed the spoiled food.

Were you or someone you know on that flight? Send us an email – we want to tell your story.

Delta issued a statement, confirming the diversion, and the airline apologized for the problem.

"Delta flight 136 from Detroit to Amsterdam diverted to New York’s JFK early Wednesday morning after reports that a portion of the Main Cabin in-flight meal service were spoiled. Medical crews met the aircraft to treat any affected passengers and crew members. Delta's Food Safety team has engaged our suppliers to immediately isolate the product and launch a thorough investigation into the incident. This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels."

RELATED: