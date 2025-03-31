Detroit doctor brings eyecare treatments to those in need on wheels

The Brief A Metro Detroit doctor is helping others see with an eye care clinic on wheels. It's the vision of entrepreneur and educator Dr. Cleamon Moorer Jr. The entrepreneur and educator hopes to inspire others with his vision for eye care.



Getting eyecare for those who need it most is what one businessman who was once legally blind is working to make sure others can get the gift of sight like he did.

It may look like your average utility vehicle, but if you were to step inside, you could see it's an eye care clinic on wheels providing routine exams and other services.

It's the vision of entrepreneur and educator Dr. Cleamon Moorer Jr.

'We are taking vision to the streets of Detroit, making sure that homebound patients have a clear path to access vision care,' Moorer said.

On Monday, there was a ribbon cutting to celebrate the launch of his mobile eye clinic and his walk-in eye clinic on West Outer Drive.

'We realized that a lot of Detroiters did not have adequate access to vision care, so we decided to mitigate those transportation gaps by pulling the mobile unit right up to their doorsteps,' he said.

Patients can make an appointment at the clinic or have the mobile unit come to them, but to understand this mission, you have to know Dr. Moorer’s past.

'I had congenital cataracts, but I was fortunate to receive a gift from Sinai Grace Guild. My mom wrote a letter to the board, and the board covered my cataract surgery at the age of 21,' he said.

A gift he promised his mom he would pay forward. Eye Care for Detroit takes medical insurance, but if people don't have it, Moorer said they can find a donor who can support patients.

Meridian Health Plan helped finance both clinics. Meanwhile, the clinic is located in Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s district.

'A lot of my seasoned residents lack transportation so much because of the lack of access. Everyone should be able to see and get the eyecare they need,' said Tlaib.

The entrepreneur and educator hopes to inspire others with his vision for eye care.