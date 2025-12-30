More snow coming to Metro Detroit with single-digit wind chills on Tuesday

The Brief After a hectic day of weather in Michigan, conditions take a slight backseat with less precipitation. A strong northwesterly wind remains, bringing in cold air from the north and keeping wind chills in the single digits. Snow is expected to redevelop in the evening, so plan on another inch or so Tuesday night.



After a hectic day of weather, conditions will level out some for Southeast Michigan on Tuesday.

That doesn't mean the snow is done, however, and the wind will continue to dominate the week as more cold air moves over Metro Detroit, keeping temperatures below the seasonal average.

Big picture view:

We’re not under any watches or warnings this morning. Yesterday’s snow totals were near 1.5 inches in Romulus and 1 inch in Howell. The wind. The highest wind gust was measured at 55 mph.

Strong northwest winds today bring wind chill values in the single digits this morning. With below-seasonal temperatures expected again today, it will remain on the cold side today.

Lake effect snow in place again this morning. Some of you are experiencing light snow. Visibility is reduced in Pontiac, down to four miles, so give yourself some extra time. Snow is expected to redevelop toward the evening, with more light snow in the 1 to 2 inch range, in the forecast for Wednesday.

Heading out for New Year's Eve? Midnight temperatures near 14 degrees. The new year comes in cold and dry, the coldest day of the week, with highs near 22 degrees.

