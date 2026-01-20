Detroit Dog Rescue in need of urgent short-term fosters during dangerous cold snap

article

The Brief Detroit Dog Rescue needs temporary fosters for pets in its shelter to make room for new rescues. The rescue has been working to save dogs from the streets during this cold snap, but is running out of room. Those who sign up to foster will take a dog currently at the shelter for two weeks to free up space.



Temperatures are dipping to dangerous levels this week, and DDR has been out on the streets of Detroit searching for dogs left out in the cold. However, the shelter is nearing capacity, and doesn't have room for these animals.

What you can do:

DDR is looking for short-term foster families for dogs that are currently in the shelter. Fosters are needed to take a dog for two weeks. After that time, the rescue said it will have more room in the shelter to take the dog back.

According to DDR, the dogs in need of fosters are medium to large pit bull dogs. DDR said the dogs are potty-trained, have been temperament tested, and are gentle.

To apply to foster, fill out a foster application here. If you don't have a dog you'd like to foster in mind, write "open" in the section that asks for a pet's name, and the rescue will work to match a dog with you.

Weather forecast:

Metro Detroit is currently in the midst of a bitter stretch that is going to get even worse as the week progresses.

By Friday, highs will only be in the single digits, while lows dip to below zero to start the weekend. Friday night into Saturday, Metro Detroit has the potential to have wind chills colder than -30.

The weekend will feature the coldest weather the area has experienced since January 2019.