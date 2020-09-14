Cadillac Escalade crashes, bursts into flames, killing driver on I-94 ramp in Detroit, police suspect racing

The Michigan State Police Department said a Cadillac Escalade that may have been racing on I-94 late Sunday crashed on the ramp to I-75, bursting into flames, and killing the driver.

According to MSP, the crash happened just before midnight on the westbound ramp from I-94 to northbound I-75 in Detroit.

When troopers arrived, the SUV had already caught fire and was fully engulfed. Because of the fire, troopers couldn't determine if anyone was inside the SUV until the Detroit Fire Department was able to out the fire.

At that time, police were able to find the body of one person inside the SUV but that person has not been identified.

According to a witness, the Escalade passed them west on I-94 near Conner at a high speed. The witness said a Ford Mustang also passed and the two cars may have been racing.

MSP said an autopsy will be done on Monday to identify the driver and the investigation is ongoing.