Detroit families ready for online classes, others in-person for a first day of school loaded with questions

This year's first-day school has an extra layer of anxiety built-in. As some students will getting off the bus, they will be taking masks among their school supplies - while others choose to log on from home.

Parents say neither option is an easy choice, but some feel there is a right choice.

High school senior Brian Davenport would have had quite a harrowing tale of COVID-19 survival to tell his school friends in the hall between classes.

“It started out in the hospital, in the ICU room, alone," he said.

But that story will be shared in a virtual classroom. he’s well aware of what he’ll likely be missing out on with this choice.

“Don’t think about what you could gain from going back to the classroom," he said. \"Think about what you would lose.”

Advertisement

Brian’s parents say they know exactly what they could have lost.

“You never understand what you have until you lose it," said his father Brian Davenport Sr. "I don’t want anyone to lose anything they love.”

“For all kids going back I send them with prayers," said Courtney Vaughn, a mother of high school students. "I ask parents to reiterate the importance of being socially distant.”

The Detroit Public School Community District has taken to social media to get ahead of questions and answers for both in-person and online learning as well as tools to help parents.

But unless a district has made the choice already, Tuesday is the day when push comes to shove.

"I’m kind of split on that," said Douglas Williams. "I’d love to have him in the classroom but the whole idea of Covid being such a concern right now, I’m not willing to take that risk. It’s a little extra work, but I’d rather he be here.”

As his son Cameron Williams approaches virtual fifth grade, he does so with hopes and fears.

“I’ve always wanted to experience the high grades, (but) I might not see any of my old friends anymore,” he said.

All the normal stuff - and some of the new normal stuff as well.

“We also take lessons when we are in the Zoom meeting and there is a chat box where we can talk to each other,” he said.

As for the teachers going back, we know some members of the Detroit teacher union took to Facebook looking for 500 signatures for a meeting to request a possible strike.