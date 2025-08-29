Detroit family remembering grandmother killed in tragic house fire

The Brief A mother’s love is being remembered in the ashes of a fire that claimed her life in Detroit. Six people were inside when the flames tore through Wendy Doucette’s home. She never made it out. In those frantic minutes on San Juan Drive, the neighbors didn’t run away they ran straight into the fire, saving lives in the middle of the chaos.



On San Juan Drive, a mother’s love is being remembered in the ashes of a fire that claimed her life.

Wendy Doucette was everything to her children and grandchildren. Now the family she created and the community she touched are fighting to keep her legacy alive while caring for the loved ones she left behind.

"I just need to make sure my god kids are okay," said Sara Shufford. "Once this is all over. I can sit down and breath, it'll be my time to grieve, as long as the kids are okay."

A grandmother lost her life in the fire and the children are still fighting for their lives. Meanwhile, loved ones, like Sara Shufford, left to try and help put lives back together.

Six people were inside when the flames tore through Wendy Doucette’s home. She never made it out. Her 14-year-old daughter clings to life with burns across more than half her body and her 3-year-old grandson is still in the hospital.

"Her 14-year-old is still critical," said Shufford But stable, she’s having a procedure done today. We’re going to keep her in our prayers and hope that things get better. The 3-year-old is doing much better, is still in the hospital but much better."

In those frantic minutes on San Juan Drive, the neighbors didn’t run away they ran straight into the fire, saving lives in the middle of the chaos.

Now, with the smoke gone and the sirens quiet, what’s left is heartbreak and a family trying to figure out how to move forward. Children now have to face a future without the one who was at the center of their lives.

"Being a parent and a grandparent is everything for Wendy," said Shufford. "So, now comes the hard part when it’s all said and done and the funeral is over. When everybody goes back to their lives, This is when the kids need the most. Family is definitely what you make it and Wendy created a family. She was the type of person she took you in and loved you no matter what."

They couldn’t be more grateful to the people who stepped into danger to help the fire say two adults who had been in the house were released.

If you want to donate to the family, you can click here for the GoFundMe.