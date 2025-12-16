Macomb County men charged in paternity test scheme while allegedly avoiding child support

The Brief Two men were charged in a paternity test scheme in Macomb County. Alleged baby daddy Mark McCracken and his work associate, Derek Harrison are in the hot seat. Now the dynamic duo is charged with tampering with evidence.



A paternity test scheme has blown up in the faces of two Macomb County men, one who was allegedly trying to avoid paying child support for his new baby.

Big picture view:

It’s giving "Maury Show circa 1990s" vibes, except the host here is Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. In the hot seat is alleged baby daddy Mark McCracken and his work associate, Derek Harrison.

"They kind of similarly look alike, but unfortunately, Mr. McCracken’s DNA is going to be a lot different than Mr. Harrison’s," said Lucido.

The two alleged four-time felony offenders schemed to fudge a court-ordered paternity test. McCracken pretended to be Harrison during the DNA cheek swab and, in their minds, nobody would have to pay for the new baby.

"It says right there you’re being recorded in the prosecutor’s office. We take a picture to validate what we are doing," said Lucido.

They apparently missed the sign in the prosecutor’s office that says, "You’re being recorded."

The mother was summoned to view the DNA results, which said McCracken "You are not the father," and she responded:

"That’s impossible, let me see who came in. And we showed her, and she said that’s not him," said Lucido.

What's next:

Now the dynamic duo is charged with tampering with evidence, and for being habitual offenders, four times over.

"Innocent until proven guilty, Jess, and that’s the way it is in our system. So they’ll have their day in court," said Lucido.