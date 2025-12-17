Metro Detroit weather: Temps moving up ahead of a warmer, wet Thursday

I wouldn’t call today warm, but we’re clearly heading in the right direction.

We’ll climb to near 50 Thursday as the wind picks up and rain moves in. Plan for off and on showers through the day, with more widespread rain Thursday evening and night before switching to snow overnight. Rain totals look solid, generally .25–.50".

Temps plunge behind the system and by Friday morning icy spots are possible as leftover moisture freezes on untreated surfaces. Snow showers are likely Friday as well. Totals stay under an inch, but lake-effect bursts can briefly pack a punch in isolated areas.

So yes, there’s some temperature yo-yoing ahead, but the bigger picture moving toward Christmas trends milder. Current forecasts take aim at the 40s on Christmas Day.