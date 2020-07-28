Detroit fire crews battle wicked blaze on Canfield Street

Detroit Fire crews battled a wicked blaze Tuesday morning when a home caught fire.

Firefighters were out at the 8800 Block of Canfield around 3 a.m. to help temper the flames, which appear to have torched most of the home's structure. The home is about two blocks south of Warren Avenue on the city's east side.

No one was injured and the home appears to be vacant.

It's unclear what caused the fire. Crews are investigating what exactly happened.