Detroit Fire crews discover dead body inside fire, authorities investigate  

Detroit Police are investigating after a human body was found inside the location where a fire happened early Saturday morning in the 18100 block of Goulburn Avenue.

Authorities say Detroit Fire arrived at the scene around 6:00 and after crews extinguished the fire, a dead body was discovered.

Police are not saying if this was a male or female body and the cause of the fire is still unclear,

Anyone with information is asked to call The Detroit Police Department’s Arson at 313-596-2940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.